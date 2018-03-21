Jasper moving ahead with Phase I

Prescott Valley Town Council met Thursday, March 15, for a study session that included discussion on the Jasper Development Draft Agreement. The council has scheduled a vote on the final agreement at its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 22, in the auditorium of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Councilmembers had one mention of water at the study session.

“I get a lot of questions about water because I serve on two water boards,” said Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye, adding, “so I’m not going to trouble you with any of that. We can reassure everyone it that it is not an issue.”

She then asked about the impact on the Iron King Trail.

Town Development Director Richard Parker said Arizona Eco Development, owners of the Jasper development, currently are using a well that pumps 600 gallons per minute. The well is used for construction. The entire development, when built, will require a well, or wells, that can pump 800 gallons of water per minute.

The master planned Jasper community will include 3,587 residential units on 1,245 acres west of Granville and south of Highway 89A.

The draft development agreement, as discussed March 15, requires the developer to designate a location for an additional well on the property, if needed. Parker said the developer has not indicated where a second well might be drilled.

However, a second well may not be necessary if the developer can outfit or upgrade the existing well to produce more water.

“You can make it bigger in circumference, equip it with a higher horsepower pump, or potentially increase the depth,” he said. “There’s nothing to say that presently the well, as it is currently drilled, will not pump 800 gallons per minute.”

After full build-out, the town would take over the well if it produces 800 gallons per minute or more and meets the town’s standards, Parker added.

Phase I, which encompasses 204 acres and 363 units, will use water provided by the town. At some point, the developer will turn over their well to the town, which will give credits against water capacity, essentially deducting the amount from its impact fees, said Prescott Valley Utilities Director Neil Wadsworth.

“It’s the town’s duty to drill and install the well and to collect the capacity fees to do that,” Wadsworth said. “In this case, Jasper said they would drill the well and we would reimburse them through credits.”

When Quailwood was developed, it drilled four wells onsite and still didn’t get good production, Wadsworth said. So the town made it the town’s responsibility to find and drill wells and charge the developer the equivalent costs in capacity fees.

“If they don’t drill now, they will pay when they pull the building permits,” Wadsworth said. “Jasper will be double billed, but we will give them a credit back.”

Jasper benefits by being able to use the well to provide water needed during construction before they turn the well over to the town. The town benefits by having the well drilled and knowing how much it produces.

“The developer took a risk by doing that, and they found a decent well,” Wadsworth said. “We are planning on adding additional wells to our well inventory, whether that well is one that is drilled and equipped by Jasper or whether we go out and drill another well. We will be adding another well to our capacity.”

Parker said, “There’s ample water for the project. It’s just a matter of proving it to ADWR,” referring to Arizona Department of Water Resources.

IRON KING TRAIL

The development of the Iron King Trail and trailhead dominated the discussion at the March 15 study session.

“What I do have a lot of people asking me about is their dismay about the impact on the Iron King Trail. What exactly is happening along that segment?” Nye asked.

The town requires 6.8 acres of parks space per 1,000 residents. The town anticipates that Jasper will have, at build-out, between 6,927 and 9,254 residents and will dedicate between 47 and 63 acres of parks space.

Phase I will dedicate eight acres to parks and 51.20 acres to open space. The open space is the “toe” of Glassford Hill, Parker said. “A portion is in Phase 1. It will continue as the project moves to the west.”

Two drainages on the northern side of Glassford Hill end near the boundary of the property, and the land is not buildable, he added.

The developer will dedicate that acreage as open space and not build any higher up than the KIA car dealership, Tarkowski said.

The eight acres of parks is for the construction of the Iron King Trailhead, something the developers are not required to do in Phase I, but they are proceeding with construction of restrooms and parking area.

“Constructing the Iron King trailhead is on their nickel, and it’s not cheap,” Tarkowski said.