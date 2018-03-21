Jasper Phase 1 goes to Town Council

After a study session this past week where council members heard from Richard Parker, Community Development director, and Jason Gisi, Jasper Development representative, council members will decide whether to accept the Development Agreement for Phase I of the Jasper project at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22.

Grading has already begun, and construction should start on the model homes portion of Phase I of the project located west of the Granville development and south of Highway 89A. Gisi indicated those homes should be complete by April 1, 2019.

The council also will consider approving a contract with Waste Management of Arizona for disposal services for Prescott Valley’s Spring Clean-up Day scheduled for Saturday, May 5. Yavapai County will participate in the event and pay it proportionate share of labor and equipment plus the disposal fee.

Three grants are on the agenda, which includes a public hearing on an application for Community Development Block Grants for up to $300,000. Recent CBDG funds have paid for improvements on Loos Drive for sidewalk improvements, Windsong Drive for pedestrian/street improvements, and Lake Valley drainage and street improvements. Long Look sidewalk improvement project currently is out to bid.

The town has applied for, and been granted, funds through the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family to pay for one detective, one community service officer and one administrative person (all full-time positions), and travel, training and equipment for a sexual assault response team. Council members will decide whether to contribute 25 percent ($66,666) in matching in-kind services or money to receive the $199,999 grant funding.

The town is the fiscal agent for the Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition, which is looking at accepting a grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to create wattles from discarded juniper and other brush instead of using straw. Prescott Valley’s membership in the Coalition is $55,000 per year. In April 2017, council approved the grant agreement for the Arizona Water Protection Fund grant for $138,183 and a professional services grant with Civiltec Engineering.

The council meeting will begin with the reading of five proclamations: National Service Recognition Day, Fair Housing Month, National Library Week, Start by Believing Day, and National Cleaning for a Reason Week.

The meeting takes place in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium on 7401 E. Civic Circle.