One Man's Rant: And now for a moment of violence – figure skating

My wife and I recently watched an endless sequence of Winter Olympics figure skating events. There were team events, single events, short programs, long programs and special events for singles and their piano teachers.

I was traumatized by the physicality of the skating routines and descriptive terms tossed about by the broadcasters as they “ooed” and “ahhhhed” over every contortion performed on ice. It’s apparent that maintaining contact with the ice is seriously uncomfortable since skaters spent as little time in contact with it as possible. There are no fewer than six different figure skating jumps.

One of them is called the Axel that requires the skater to vault into the air while facing forward. The Axel also requires an extra one-half revolution so the skater lands backwards. I doubt NASA ever tried such a maneuver with its astronauts.

Couples skating resembles the grace of ballet ... while perched on lethal blades of steel honed cut-throat sharp. A wonderful example of ballet violence is the Twist, a move wherein the male partner catapults the female into the air with enough height for her to execute a split and rotate several revolutions. The male is supposed to catch her when she descends. If he doesn’t, the move is called the Split-Splat.

Then, of course, there’s the Biellmann spin, a malformation ever popular in the chiropractic industry. In this movement, the skater spins on one foot, extending the other leg behind them and above their head while puffing on an Arturo Fuente stogie.

If the Biellmann spin doesn’t dislocate enough joints, skaters might attempt the Camel spin in which skaters hold one leg horizontally behind them. The skater has the option to grab their skate blade for extra points. This move is guaranteed to disable any remaining body parts while simultaneously severing up to three fingers.

Picking ones toes in polite society is normally frowned upon, but not in figure skating. The Toe Pick is actually the pointed part at the front of a skate blade.

Let me be clear, however, the Toe Pick is NOT involved in executing the SowCow maneuver. At first, I thought the SowCow was a procedure only exercised out behind the barn. Then I discovered that it’s spelled Salchow and is named after its Swedish inventor, Ulrich Salchow. It has something to do with a skater launching him/herself backwards without any assistance from the Top Pick. For the record, I’ve never launched myself backwards in my life — with or without assistance.

Just as my heart rate was returning to normal, I saw the Death Spiral phenomenon. The male partner spins the female around low and close to the ice. By all indications, the female actually allowed this thing to happen voluntarily. Go figure. I also noticed that on occasion, the male will grab the female by her feet/knees/hairpins and spiral her around so her coif sweeps low – a reasonable way to tidy up the ice surface, I guess.

The madness continues with something called the Lutz. It’s another insane practice that involves leaving the safety of earth for the unknown. In the Lutz, a skater takes off from a backward outside edge of one blade with the other leg reaching behind and across the body to pick into the ice, using the toe pick to help get into the air. Got that? Personally, I think it would be easier and more satisfying to light my remaining hair afire with a blowtorch.

OK, I’ve had enough and I haven’t even touched the Flip, Sit Spin and the Twizzle.

