Pilot program on dog safety a success

In a pilot program offered in February through the Prescott Valley Police Department’s Animal Control, about 100 third graders at Granville Elementary School learned about how to stay safe around dogs.

The instruction focuses on what to look for in dog behavior and what to do to remain safe around them.

James Risinger, Animal Control supervisor, said the program’s goal is to offer the class to all third-grade students in the coming school year. He designed a coloring activity book as a reinforcement to the class, gearing it toward comprehension at that grade level.

“The goal is to get the coloring books printed using graphics like a coloring book, and to go into every third-grade classroom in Prescott Valley,” Risinger said.

All three Animal Control officers, Risinger, Evelyn Whittaker and Tim Yogerst, visited four GES third-grade classes in February for about 30 minutes on each visit. Yogerst took part on the first day, Whittaker on the second.

The first day, the lesson revolved around recognizing dogs’ behaviors and how to greet a dog on a leash. Risinger taught how people use manners when greeting each other and how it is important to use some of those same manners when meeting a new dog. He and Yogerst used a stuffed animal to act out appropriate greetings.

“It is filled with role-playing for good ways and bad ways of interacting with dogs,” Risinger said.

He discussed with students how to “read” how a dog is feeling. The officers showed pictures of dogs in situations where the dogs are happy, scared, afraid and angry. Students offered their thoughts on what the dog is experiencing.

“This allows them to learn how to read the behavior of dogs,” Risinger said.

The end of day one began the discussion on what to do when around a loose dog. The second day the officers went over how to stay safe around a loose dog and who to contact if they find one.

The day ended with each child practicing how to properly greet a dog with Whittaker’s live therapy dog, Figgy.

The program is planned for all third graders next year, but officers are still working on finding funding for the booklet, Risinger said.