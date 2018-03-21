Prescott Valley in Brief: County plans Mayer Community Cleanup for April

County plans Mayer Community Cleanup for April

District 2 County Supervisor Tom Thurman and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, have announced a community cleanup in Mayer.

The cleanup will be at the Mayer Yard (next to the Mayer Transfer Station), 11130 S. Antelope Creek Rd., one-quarter mile south of Mayer.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12, 13, 14, and April 19, 20 and 21.

Accepted items include: household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings.

Items that will not be accepted: loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home, the news release states. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.

This program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

For information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Library Book Club to discuss ‘Small Great Things’

In April the club will be reading and discussing “Small Great Things,” by Jodi Picoult. This novel — from a writer at the top of her game — tackles race, privilege, prejudice, justice, and compassion and doesn’t offer easy answers.

This group meets at 10:30 a.m. each month on the third Thursday. The next meeting is April 19.

Afterthoughts Book Club explores ‘Storied Life’

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, the Prescott Valley Public Library Afterthoughts Book Club will discuss “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.” The club meets in the Glassford Hill Room of the Prescott Valley Public Library. For more information, call 928-759-6193.

On April 24, the club will be reading and discussing Lisa See’s novel, “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane.”



Li-yan and her family align their lives around the seasons and the farming of tea. There is ritual and routine, as it has been for generations. Then one day a Jeep appears at the village gate — the first automobile any of them have seen — and a stranger arrives.

40th annual parade celebrates town’s ‘ruby’ anniversary

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club is accepting applications for the 40th annual Prescott Valley Days parade to be held on May 12. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and the route is on Florentine beginning at Yavapai and ending at the Prescott Valley Event Center parking lot.

In celebration of the Town of Prescott Valley’s “ruby” anniversary the theme for the parade is “Wizard of Oz.” Applications can be obtained from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.pvchamber.org or call Gloria at the Chamber at 928-772-8857.

Textiles play role in genealogical research

Estate inventories can tell a lot about ancestors’ migration patterns through the study of textiles. Learn more at the Northern Arizona Genealogical Society’s meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24, in the Family History Center, 1001 Ruth Street, Prescott.

Mary Kelly’s presentation, “A Common Thread,” will address the importance of textiles throughout history.

Referring to American colonists, Kelly said, “Estate inventories indicate that bedding and bed curtains were among the most highly valued possessions, exceeded in value only by land, buildings, and, in rare instances, wrought silver.”

Kelly, a member of the Mountain Spinners and Weavers of Prescott, will “unravel” the history of weaving and textiles beginning with the Stone Age.

Park at the back of the center, located in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and enter through the back double doors, which open at 1:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.

D-H Library shows ‘Orient Express’ movie March 27

“Murder on the Orient Express” will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the Dewey-Humboldt Library, 12735 N. Corral Street, Dewey-Humboldt. Free pop and popcorn provided by The Friends of DH Library.

Meditation for Beginners class April 19

Meditation for Beginners will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, in the Glassford Hill Room, presented by Dr. Ritu Gothwal of Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Registration is required at yrmc.evenbrite.com or call 928-708-4636.

Participants in this 90-minute session will learn Isha Kriya, a simple, 12- to 18-minute practice for meditating and attaining health, clarity and joy. Isha Kriya does not require any previous experience with meditation and can be done sitting in a chair.

Rainwater harvesting testing available in Dewey, Mayer

If you live in the Dewey-Humboldt or Mayer area (within 10 miles of the Iron King Mine), and harvest rainwater for garden use, the University of Arizona invites you to participate in Project Harvest.



Project Harvest participants will collect harvested water, soil and vegetable samples to determine the concentration (or not) of potential contaminants.



There is no cost to participate, and all supplies and training is provided.

If you are interested in more information, visit projectharvest.arizona.edu. You may sign up on the website to receive additional information, or contact the local Community Health Educator directly at margaretdewey@email.arizona.edu.



PV library offers 4-week poetry class in April

April is National Poetry Month and the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, Prescott Valley, is offering a four-week poetry class in April from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays (April 5, 12, 19 and 26).

They will celebrate and explore all kinds of written word from haiku and limericks to free verse. This class is for the novice dabbler or the seasoned poet.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the library’s Glassford Hill Room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

Learn challenges facing children exposed to substances

Beth Dunn, LPC counselor, will offer a free workshop for parents and guardians on the challenges substance exposure presents to children from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, in the Coyote Springs Elementary School library, 6625 N. Cattletrack, Prescott Valley.

Dunn will speak about structure, discipline and success in identifying and providing limits, skills, discipline and nurturing to these children.

Free childcare is available on site. RSVP for the Raising Substance-Exposed Children workshop to Kelly Lee, HUSD Family Engagement Coordinator, at 928-759-5109 or email kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

Project Lit Book Club meets April 3 at library

Are you a teenager? Are you the parent/guardian/grandfather/fairy godmother of a teenager? Then this program is for you! Project Lit is an exciting new program that will begin in April at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Their hope is to encourage teens and their families to read incredible young adult books and have genuine discussions about topics that are happening in the real world. There will be plenty of laughs, maybe some tears, and definitely a good time!

The first Project Lit meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, in the Crystal Room. They will be reading “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds. Limited copies will be available to take home in the Teen Office.

For more information, contact Shelbie at 928-759-3038.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meets April 2

On Monday, April 2, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Mary Beth Groseta, who is the owner of the Quilter’s Quarters Quilt Shop in Cottonwood, and has a love of quilting. She will present a program on “The Great Cover Ups.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments.



For information, call Karen at 928-830-2565.

American Legion seeks donations for parking lot

The American Legion Post 78 in Dewey-Humboldt currently has a dirt parking lot. Having asphalt would make it easier for all-especially those with wheelchairs and walkers, to enter.

They are currently seeking donations of quality items to sell to earn money for an “asphalt fund.” Please drop off your donations at 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. All proceeds will go to this cause which will benefit veterans at the American Legion Post 78.

Your help and consideration is appreciated.

Dewey-Humboldt Library book sale is underway

The Friends of the Dewey-Humboldt Library announce expanded book sale hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Hardbacks are priced at $1, and .25 paperbacks include bestsellers, Westerns, health/diet, politics, romance and animals. The library is located at 12735 N. Corral St., Dewey-Humboldt. For information, call 928-632-5049.

Free tax-preparation service available at library

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Prescott Valley Library’s Crystal Room, third floor, 7401 E. Civic Circle, as well as from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

The assistance is available at Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St. Appointments are recommended. For more information, call (Prescott Valley) 928-460-9895 or (Prescott) 928-778-2531.

Studio Tour puts out call for local artists

The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is accepting applications for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 and 7. Applications are available at www.PrescottStudioTour.com. For more information, email: info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the quad-city area: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. The application deadline is April 6. Participation fee is $150 if application is received by the Early Bird deadline of March 16 or $175 if not received until the final deadline of April 6.

Last year this free, self-guided tour featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. These artists exhibit locally, nationally and internationally. Photos and information about last year’s Tour can be found on the Studio Tour website.