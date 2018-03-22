Badgers girls tennis shuts out Bears

It would be wise not to underestimate Prescott’s girls’ tennis team in 2018. The Badgers are flying under the radar with a talented, sophomore-dominated lineup that, before long, might start surprising top-tier opponents.

Prescott won its fourth team match in a row, improving its record to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in Division II, Section II after blanking area rival Bradshaw Mountain, 9-0, Wednesday afternoon on its campus courts off of Ruth Street.

The Badgers’ lone team setback came by shutout to stalwart Cactus Shadows at home in their season opener Feb. 26. The Bears, losers of four straight team matches, dropped to 2-4, 0-2.

“We’re in good position to continue improving,” Prescott coach Julio Marroquin said. “Always in the first [team] match, it’s kind of a lot of jitters, especially for a young team, but we’re headed in the right direction.”

In singles play, Badgers sophomore team No. 1 Abby Stoecker bested Bears junior Madlen Dodova in a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 victory.

“I was getting a little mental, but then I just focused into my game and trusted my shots, and then that’s how I was able to pull it out,” Stoecker said.

Prescott sophomore team No. 2 Sierra McDonald (6-2, 6-1 win over previously unbeaten Bradshaw Mountain freshman Brinlee Kidd), sophomore No. 3 Heidi Madsen (6-0, 6-1 over Rachel Supergan), senior No. 4 Lexi Hammes (6-1, 6-0 over Jocelynn Beeson), senior No. 5 Mackenzie Roberts (6-1, 6-2 over Morgan Williams) and No. 6 McKenzie Schultz (6-1, 6-1) also tallied wins.

“We hang out a lot outside of practice, which helps us come together as a team,” said co-captain Hammes, who owns a 4-1 mark in singles play this year. “The young talent on this team is very dedicated. They’ve been playing in the off-season and all year long.”

Madsen, who moved up from No. 6 singles to No. 3 this season, has notched a 4-1 record, too.

In doubles, the Prescott duo of Stoecker and McDonald maneuvered past Bradshaw’s Dodova and Kidd, 8-5, in the team No. 1 position. Madsen and Hammes followed at No. 2, defeating Supergan and Williams, 8-5. At the No. 3 spot, Schultz and Tessa Rothfuss blanked Beeson and Decker, 8-0. Roberts, who is Hammes’ usual doubles partner, has labored to overcome a left hamstring injury.

Bradshaw Mountain has shown strides under second-year coach Annie O’Connor, who has a 19-player roster this spring compared to the nine-player group she had in 2017.

O’Connor carries eight freshmen and no seniors. The Bears, who compiled a 1-13 record last spring and didn’t pick up their lone win until mid-April, opened 2018 with two straight team victories. It’s been a struggle since, but O’Connor’s staying positive.

“Overall, we’re a really young team, but I feel like we’re getting there,” O’Connor said. “We’re starting to communicate more. We’re realizing that ‘it’s a whole court and not just my little section,’ and just becoming more confident in our shots. It’s baby steps, but we’re doing what we can.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain will visit section stalwart Notre Dame Prep (10-0 overall, 2-0 section) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Scottsdale Ranch Park and Tennis Center.

Prescott travels to Mesquite (3-3) for a non-section clash at 3:30 p.m. today, March 22, in Gilbert.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) will release its first power-point rankings of the season for girls’ tennis today.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.