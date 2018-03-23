Bradshaw baseball loses 4th in a row

Bradshaw Mountain’s baseball team couldn’t snap out of its funk Thursday afternoon, succumbing to Lee Williams, 9-2, to lose its fourth straight 4A Grand Canyon region contest Thursday afternoon in Kingman.

The Bears’ record slid to 2-4 overall in power-point games and 1-4 in region. Lee Williams improved to 4-4 and 3-1.

Bradshaw struggled at the dish, compiling only four hits on the day. Travis Robinson led the visitors by going 2 for 3 with two doubles. Jacob Platt tallied his first hit in a varsity uniform, which was a single.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain resumes region action when the squad travels to Cottonwood to battle Mingus Union (6-2 in power-point games, 2-0 in Grand Canyon) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 27.

Lee Williams plays host to Flagstaff (4-0, 3-0) for its next region contest at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, in Kingman.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) will release its first power-point rankings for 4A on March 28, too.