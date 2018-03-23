Both I-17 southbound lanes open south of Cordes Junction

Update, 7 p.m.:

PHOENIX – Both southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are open about 20 miles south of Cordes Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway was closed around 4 p.m. at milepost 254 for a brush fire.



The left lane reopened shortly after 4:30.

Drivers should still expect heavy delays in the area, with the backup extending more than 10 miles.

Update, 5 p.m.:

The left southbound lane of Interstate 17 southbound, about 20 miles south of Cordes Junction, has reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway was closed at milepost 254 for a brush fire.

Drivers should still expect heavy delays in the area and consider delaying travel south of Cordes Junction until the entire highway reopens.

There is no estimated time to reopen the right southbound lane. Traffic is slow in northbound lanes in the area.

Original post:

PHOENIX – A brush fire has closed Interstate 17 southbound about 20 miles south of Cordes Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is at milepost 254. Drivers should consider delaying travel south of Cordes Junction until the highway reopens.

There is no estimated time to reopen I-17 southbound. Traffic is slow in northbound lanes in the area.

