Letter: Love all cats

Editor:

As a volunteer at a cat shelter and a cat lover, I am seeing a number of people interested in adopting “kittens.” I understand the excitement of being a part of a very young life and being involved in the growth of a kitten.

What many might not be aware of is the need of those wonderful adolescent and even older cats available in shelters that also need to find a loving and lasting home. Sure, they are not as childlike and spontaneous as a young cat, but they deserve our love as much as the babies. I just adopted a 13-year-old male who has filled our house with surprisingly youthful energy and mellow demeanor. I realize that is the other end of the spectrum but these other cats need not be passed over for briefly youthful kittens.

Another concern is older well-meaning people consider adopting kittens. Unless there are friends or family members willing to take on these cats, who could outlive their owners by many years, it is not in anybody’s best interest to have that surviving cat relegated to a shelter. It happens more often than you would think. At the very least, please make arrangements in case you are not around the whole life of your cat.

Please consider adopting older cats. Kittens do not stay kittens forever.

Jess Morgan

Prescott Valley