Prescott Valley woman saves choking baby

Wednesday, March 21, was a normal day for Kristopher and Kendra Barr. They had gotten off of work, eaten dinner with their two children at their Granville home in Prescott Valley, were winding down for the night, when, suddenly, an emergency arose.

Their 18-month-old son, Kristopher Jr., began choking on a grape.

“I was getting changed to go to the gym, I see him choking, and I say ‘buddy, you alright?’ and he wasn’t,” Kristopher said.

Kristopher, who is CPR certified, picked his child up, slapped him on the back, tried to pull the grape out manually, but nothing was working.

His wife, who is also CPR certified, then tried as well.

“I just couldn’t get it out,” she said. “I was panicking.”

A couple minutes had passed by this point. The child’s face was red and his lips were turning a shade of blue, Kendra said.

Kristopher called 911, but was afraid it would take too long for anyone to respond.

“I ran outside and started banging on neighbors’ doors,” he said. “I really thought he was going to die.”



One neighbor, Pat Lingle, was hosting a Bunco party with about 11 of her friends when she heard the distress call. “He came up running and banging on the door, saying ‘I need help, my baby’s choking,’” Lingle recalled.

All the while, Kendra was screaming for help in the streets with Kristopher Jr. in her arms.

“The whole time, I had him at about a 45-degree angle and every once in a while I’d tried to put my fingers in his mouth to see if I could pinch or dislodge [the grape], but I couldn’t,” Kendra said.

Fortunately, one of Lingle’s party guests, Barbara Jezior, was a longtime registered nurse. As soon as Jezior realized what was going on, she jumped into action.

“I didn’t even think, I just reacted,” she said.

In the middle of the street, Jezior positioned Kristopher Jr. in the right way, did some well-placed back slaps, and pop, the grape came out. After a minute of crying, the child was back to his old self.

“I feel like she’s a hero,” Kristopher said. “She saved my son’s life.”

“It was just right place at the right time,” Jezior said. “I think anyone with medical training would have done the same thing.”

For Kendra, a big takeaway was that CPR training may not always be enough.

“If you know the training and it’s just not working because you’re panicking, and 911 just isn’t here fast enough, you need to go and find someone who has a calm head and outside perspective,” she said.

Kristopher has reached out to the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) requesting that Jezior be recognized for her heroic act.

Rick Chase, CAFMA’s fire marshal, said they do intend to honor Jezior in front of CAFMA’s board of directors during one of the board’s regular monthly meetings.

“I’ll get like a certificate made, put it in a frame, and present it to her,” Chase said. “We like to do stuff like that whenever someone in the community goes above and beyond.”

Chase will have to formally request that the item be placed on the board’s agenda, so the honoring will either take place at next month’s meeting in Chino Valley on April 23, or the month after in Prescott Valley. The exact date for the board’s May meeting has yet to be determined.

The Courier will keep track of when she will be honored and post a notice in the paper when it is determined.