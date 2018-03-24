From Arkansas to Prescott Valley, Archie Goodwin is growing up before our very eyes

NAZ Suns Gameday Glance Who: Sioux Falls Skyforce (25-24) at Northern Arizona Suns (22-27) When: Saturday, March 24, 7 p.m. (Season Finale) Where: Prescott Valley Event Center Promotion Night: 'Salute to Hero’s,’ honoring military and first responders. NAZ Suns players are set to wear camouflage jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game. All proceeds will benefit the Prescott Valley Police Foundation. Street Renaming: The Town of Prescott Valley will be out in full force Saturday, March 24, as they rename Sundogs Blvd. and change it to NAZ Suns Way. The public is invited to the 3p.m. unveiling.

Goodwin: ‘My parents did a great job of keeping me grounded and focused on what I wanted to do in life’

PRESCOTT VALLEY — From a lanky kid who focused all his energy on playing the game of basketball to stay out of trouble, to the 23-year-old guard we see on a nightly basis for the Northern Arizona Suns, Archie Goodwin seems to have figured life out.

At least in the NBA Gatorade League, where he proves every day that he belongs back in the NBA.

That was obvious Friday night when Goodwin did a little bit of everything in a 125-114 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He scored 23 points, recorded seven steals and had four assists, helping the Suns tie a franchise record with 22 wins in a season.

Goodwin, who was acquired by the Suns in a three-team trade Jan. 7, has carried his weight and then some this season, averaging 19.3 points per night in 25 games played. He’s started 19 of those games, and is currently a top 20 scorer in the league.

A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Goodwin said growing up, he didn’t have much to do other than play basketball.

“I stayed away from a lot of the trouble people get in to, or that you can get in to. I mostly just stayed locked in on basketball, my parents did a great job of keeping me grounded and focused on what I wanted to do in life,” Goodwin said, adding he’s always had a great support system through family.

“They made sure that as a family we didn’t get in any real serious trouble, or put ourselves in harms way,” Goodwin said about his parents.

He has six sisters and three brothers, a full house to say the least.

“Growing up with nine siblings, you were definitely never alone. It was fun. … My four sisters, I gave them my room. I slept downstairs on the couch through high school. It was cool, I didn’t mind it,” Goodwin said with a laugh.

“You learn a lot of stuff from the siblings, you learn how to communicate with people, how to treat people,” Goodwin said. “I learned to be a better person because of all my sisters and brothers.”

Although Northern Arizona (22-27) has found themselves on the outside looking in for a Western Conference playoff spot, Goodwin slips on his jersey every night and walks out of the team’s locker room at the Prescott Valley Event Center with an NBA-sized chip on his shoulder.

A former Kentucky standout and 2012 McDonald’s All-American coming out of Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, Arkansas, Goodwin said he’s “grown as a person” since being drafted with the 29th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, adding the biggest thing is “getting an opportunity.”

“I’ve talked to so many guys, a lot of hall of famers I know, they feel the same way. They know I have the talent to play, they just feel like no one has really just given me a fair opportunity to be able to showcase how good I really am,” Goodwin said during an interview for this story in January.

Goodwin wasn’t part of the Thunder organization for long, as he was traded on draft night twice before eventually landing with the Phoenix Suns. He played in the Las Vegas Summer League in 2013, and made his NBA debut Oct. 30, 2013, against the Portland Trailblazers.

By January in the same season, Goodwin was assigned to the then-NBA Developmental League’s Bakersfield Jam a handful of times, eventually leading the Jam to the inaugural D-League Showcase title when he won MVP.

Goodwin remains the sole player on the current Northern Arizona roster to play for the Jam, which were purchased by Phoenix and moved to Prescott Valley two years ago.

Entering his third year with Phoenix, Goodwin had played 149 games for the hometown club, but was eventually given his release before the 2016-17 season began.

At the time, Phoenix general manager Ryan McDonough told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that it was a tough decision to cut Goodwin, and that he and his agents requested a trade.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to work out a deal,” McDonough told the radio show.

Now in Prescott Valley, head coach Cody Toppert speaks volumes of his starting guard.

“He’s an energy guy, he brings it every day. On the defensive side, he brings versatility and effort. The ability to lock down some elite wings in this league and that’s one thing he does at the NBA level, without question, is defend,” Toppert said. “On the flip side, he has a high motor, he plays hard all the time.”

Josh Gray, who’s spent some time in Phoenix uniform this season himself, said he “bonded” immediately with Goodwin after he joined the club in January.

“It wasn’t a big adjustment. We clicked when we got on the floor together. Because he knows my game, and I know his game. It just clicked,” Gray said. “When I’m driving, I know he’s going back door. When I catch the ball on outlet, I know to kick it up to him.”

Xavier Silas said Goodwin fit in well from the beginning.

“Archie is a special guy, he’s able to get to the rim very well. He’s not that highly-touted as a shooter, but he makes up for it getting to the rim,” Silas said.

To his credit, Goodwin has never wavered in his pursuit of becoming an NBA superstar.

“That’s the main thing for me, staying patient and trusting in God’s plan. I do know, that once I get a fair, fair opportunity to show what I can do, I’m going to shock a lot of people. I’m going to prove a lot of people how good I actually really am,” Goodwin said.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard is confident that will happen soon, especially after the work he put in during the second half of 2017-18 in Prescott Valley.

“Hopefully it happens with Phoenix,” Goodwin said about one day getting that phone call and being called up to the NBA.

“I’m familiar with the organization there, it’s a great organization. … I know all the guys there,” Goodwin said. “So hopefully, it can happen here, but regardless of where it happens, when I have my opportunity to show how good I am, I’m going to shock a lot of people.”

All he needs is a chance.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SportsWriter52 or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call (928) 445-3333, ext. 1106.