Bears’ Charles Nnantah wins 300m hurdles at Chandler Rotary

Bradshaw Mountain junior Charles Nnantah won the 300-meter hurdles in impressive fashion Friday at the 78th annual Chandler Rotary meet, posting a first-place time of 40.33 seconds to outpace runner-up Braden Weech of Snowflake by 1.11 seconds.

In the process, Nnantah set a new personal-best time and automatically qualified for the 300m hurdles at the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) Division II State Championships May 2, 4 and 5, on the campus of Mesa Community College.

Bears coach Jason Shaver said Nnantah will return for the second and final day of the Chandler Rotary meet today at Chandler High School, where he will run in the 100m hurdles and has an “invitation” to run in the “seeded heats” of the 300m hurdles. Sophomore thrower Noah Shaver and Bradshaw Mountain senior girls’ standout Bailey Rozendaal will compete today, too.

Other Bears boys who stood out on the first day of the mammoth meet, which features 130 teams from 11 states, included Noah Shaver, who captured seventh in the discus (117-10) and ninth in the shot put (39-11), and the 4x100m relay team of Victor Arenas, Alex Cyr, Zion Padilla-Melton and Jonathan Linzy (20th place, 45.93 seconds).

On the girls’ side, Anna Maria Zea placed 27th in the 1600m run (5 minutes and 55.44 seconds). Bradshaw Mountain’s 4x100m relay team of Vanessa Nnantah, Caitlynn Neal, Mackenzie Morris and Sarah Hacker took 16th (54.03 seconds). Vanessa Nnantah, a freshman, also finished 32nd in the 100m dash (13.56).

In the field events, Mailani Manuel was 14th in the long jump (15-3) and Rozendaal tied for 25th in the high jump (4-4).

PRESCOTT

Prescott’s girls’ team was led by a talented group of underclassmen. In the 1600m run, Badgers freshman Tea Castro finished a sterling 17th (5:50.29), followed by freshman Alyssa Moise in 23rd (5:53.15). Freshman Emma Lloyd was 26th in the 100m hurdles (18.88 seconds) and in the 300m hurdles (52.03).

The girls’ 4x100m relay team of Kenna McMahan, Gabriella Larson, Camryn McKelvey and Caeden McKelvey notched a 14th-place finish in 53.79 seconds.

For the Prescott boys, the 4x100m relay team of Bryce Peters, Hunter Kronberg, Nicholas Robishaw and Dellinger Boyd placed 18th in 45.83 seconds.

In the field events, senior Mary Hald claimed 16th in the shot put with a throw of 27-5. Freshman Madison Sherman snared 19th in the triple jump (30-5) and junior Katherine Seigler tied for 25th in the high jump (4-4).

