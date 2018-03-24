Gameday Glance: Scottsdale Community College at Yavapai College

ROUGHRIDER BASEBALL GAMEDAY GLANCE

Who: Scottsdale Community College at Yavapai College Baseball

When: Saturday, March 24, Noon

Where:Roughrider Park, Prescott

Records: Yavapai (18-14, 7-6 ACCAC) fell to Scottsdale on Friday, March 23, 1-0; Scottsdale (14-19, 8-11 ACCAC) beat Yavapai College on Friday, March 23, 1-0.

All-Time: The Roughriders are 63-48 all-time against the Artichokes.

The Setting: Yavapai is 10-4 at home this season.

Last Meeting: Scottsdale beat Yavapai on March 23, 2018, 1-0.

First Meeting: Yavapai lost to Scottsdale on Feb. 23, 1973, 3-1.

Players to Watch: Yavapai – Over Torres (.352 BA, 23 RBI), Gunner Bundrick (.364 BA) and Jonathan Stroman (3-2 record, 2.27 ERA, 40 K’s). Scottsdale – Nick Grossman (2 for 4 on Friday), Zane Phelps (2 for 3 on Friday) and Tristan Stockman (3-1 record, 4.05 ERA, 35 K’s).

Coaches: Yavapai – Ryan Cougill (214-113/5th season); Scottsdale – Alex Cherney (13th season).

Fun Facts: Scottsdale qualified for the National Tournament in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, and 2015, placing second in 2009.

Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.