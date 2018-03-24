Prescott’s McMahon captures 3200-meter title in Chandler

CHANDLER — Prescott track and field distance runner Emily McMahon won the 3200-meter run on Friday night, posting the fastest overall time in two separate races at the 78th annual Chandler Rotary meet on the campus of Chandler High School.

McMahon recorded the fastest time, in 12 minutes and 7 seconds. On Saturday, the final day of the meet that showcased 130 teams from 11 states, Badgers thrower Brittany Resendez placed third in the discus with a toss of 98 feet, 10 inches.

On the boys’ side, Matthew Bradley placed eighth in the 3200 run in 9 minutes, 25 seconds. Caeden McKelvey registered a new school record in the javelin with a toss of 94 feet, 1 inch.

For Bradshaw Mountain, Bailey Rozendaal claimed 21st place in the 100 hurdles (17.15 seconds) and in the 300 hurdles (50.29). She also threw the javelin.

On the boys’ side, Charles Nnantah, who won the 300 hurdles on Friday, finished 12th in the 110 hurdles (16.28) and fourth in the 300m hurdles (40.76) in a seeded competition on Saturday. Noah Shaver placed fourth in the elite javelin competition.

Zion Padilla and Dakota Luna also threw well in the javelin, Bradshaw Mountain coach Jason Shaver said.

UP NEXT

The Bears will play host to the Bradshaw Mountain Multi meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley. Prescott will compete there, too.

