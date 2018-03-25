Birth Announcements: Week of 3-25-2018

Talon Lewis Barton, a 6 lb. boy, was born Saturday, March 3, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Carrie Court and Brian Barton of Prescott Valley.

Isabella Grace Bennet, a 6 lb., 15 oz. girl, was born Monday, Feb. 12, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Yecenia Perez Guillen and Michael Bennet of Prescott Valley.

Zachary James Myron Clapsaddle, a 7 lb., 3 oz. boy, was born Thursday, March 15, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kara and Kevin Clapsaddle of Chino Valley.

Carson Bryan Bridges, a 6 lb., 7 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alexis and Sage Bridges of Prescott. (No photo)

Sloane Elara Smith, a 10 lb., 4 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, March 13, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tatum Yannizzi and Logan Smith of Paulden. (No photo)