2018 Courier Challenge Update: Tim Wiederaenders claims this year's title

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Although Duke lost to Kansas in an Elite 8 overtime thriller Sunday afternoon, senior editor Tim Wiederaenders claims the 2018 Courier Challenge after scoring 56 total points and posting a record of 35-25 through the weekend.

With 56 points and watching his pick for a champion in Duke go down, Wiederaenders still has enough points to stay atop the leaderboard, despite sports editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. and sports reporter Doug Cook still having Villanova picked to advance to the title. Even if Villanova advances (5 points), it won't be enough.

We'll post a final standings after the Final Four next weekend.

RULES OF THE GAME

Each panelist filled out an entire bracket prior to the start of first-round action. Their selections will be revealed each round on game day in the sports section of The Daily Courier. Panelist picks are highlighted by the green checkmark. If the team they picked to win was eliminated in an earlier round, their selection will include a hoop graphic.

POINT VALUES

1st Round: 1 Point

2nd Round: 2 Points

Sweet 16: 3 Points

Elite 8: 4 Points

Final 4: 5 Points

Championship: 10 Points

The panelist with the highest point total at the end of the tournament is declared the winner, with their record serving as a tiebreaker. A title game score will be selected for additional tiebreaker purposes.

FOLLOW ALONG

Thanks for reading and enjoy the tournament!