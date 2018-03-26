Town renames Sundogs Blvd. to NAZ Suns Way

Northern Arizona Suns director of business operations Ashley Stovall unveils the NAZ Suns Way sign Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Prescott Valley. The new name of the road recognizes the Prescott Valley-based, minor league affiliate of the NBA's Phoenix Suns. The road was previously named Sundogs Blvd., for the Arizona Sundogs hockey team, formerly based in Prescott Valley. (Matt Hinshaw/NAZ Suns)