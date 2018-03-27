Heroin dealer, on active parole, arrested following PANT investigation

Recent efforts by the Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) have led to the arrest of a heroin dealer in Prescott Valley.

In recent weeks, PANT detectives obtained information regarding heroin sales in the Prescott Valley area. The agency has been monitoring overdose incidents and tracking likely connected traffickers in the Prescott basin to aid in developing suspects who are involved in the sales of narcotics. One of these investigations resulted in the identity of 38-year-old Benjamin Lauer from Prescott Valley as a heroin distributor.

Lauer was arrested near a park at the corner of Summer Walk Way and Antelope Meadows in the Pronghorn subdivision of Prescott Valley on Wednesday, March 21, with assistance from Prescott Valley Police Department uniformed personnel. During the initial contact with Lauer, he ran from police officers and was eventually caught hiding in a bush. His cell phone and ID card, which appeared to have been thrown, were found nearby. A Prescott Valley K9 officer also found over seven grams of heroin and two grams of methamphetamine not far from where Lauer was hiding.

Detectives conducted follow-up at Lauer’s nearby home in the 7800 block of E. Smoke House Lane. During the investigation and subsequent search warrant, detectives found accounting evidence of drug transactions, thousands of dollars in cash, scales, drug paraphernalia and an additional quantity of methamphetamine.

Lauer was booked into the Yavapai County jail and remains in custody without bond due to a hold by state parole.

“PANT detectives remain committed to finding and arresting those willing to sell poison in our communities,” said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesperson for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office