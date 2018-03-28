$500k loan for Cordes Lakes Water Company

During the past two summers, Cordes Lakes Water Company implemented water restrictions due to a diminished supply and an increased demand. Because of the severity of the problem, the Arizona Corporation Commission and the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA) bumped the company up on its priority list and authorized a half-million dollar loan earlier this month.

In July 2017, a high-volume line rupture resulted in a system-wide water service outage. To meet demand, the company hauled water from nearby communities and provided bottled water for Cordes Lakes customers, according to a WIFA news release dated March 20.

“Myself and Corporation Commissioner Andy Tobin have had multiple meetings with Cordes Water and they have been very cooperative to coming up with solutions. So I am very happy to hear the good news and for the folks in Cordes Lakes,” said Yavapai County Supervisor Tom Thurman.

The water company will use the money for the construction of a new well, storage improvements, and the replacement of a leaking storage tank. These projects will allow the company to meet water demands by its customers and 2,600 residents of Cordes Lakes.

“The ACC was able to authorize financing through a new and expedited process for emergency cases, saving much needed time,” the press release states. “WIFA, through its board, approved $250,924 (50 percent of the $501,848 loan) in forgivable principal for the project to reduce the overall cost to the residents.”

More than 400 individual water systems operated by nearly 350 companies fall under the jurisdiction of the Arizona Corporation Commission.