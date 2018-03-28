BMHS choir director awarded Music Educator of the Year

The highest honor that can be bestowed by the Arizona Music Educators Association, the 2018 Music Educator of the Year, was given to Amy Van Winkle, Bradshaw Mountain High School’s choral music director and guitar teacher.

Van Winkle received the award and championship belt Feb. 2 at the AMEA conference at the Phoenix Marriott Mesa.

“The Championship Belt travels from year to year to the next recipient,” Van Winkle said about the huge copper-colored belt she modeled at the conference; she also received a nice plaque.

Now in her 33rd year of teaching music to grades K-12 in Arizona, Van Winkle has been with the Humboldt Unified School District for 10 years, following 19 years with Prescott Unified School District and four years in Tempe.

In order to achieve the state’s top award, a teacher must demonstrate the ability to inspire positive attitudes among students, the school, the community and AMEA members; make an outstanding contribution to music education; and demonstrate the highest ideals and professional integrity during the time of service.

BMHS Principal Kort Miner said Van Winkle takes her students into the community to perform at events, as well as festivals and state competitions.

“Amy continues to impress me every year with what she does for our students,” Miner said. “Not only does she teach them how to read music, sing, perform, etc., but she teaches incredible life lessons on how music correlates to real life.”

Van Winkle’s choirs compete at choral festivals throughout the state and California, and consistently receive Superior and Excellent ratings.

“The elementary programs I have worked with have focused on a joyful and rigorous approach to music education for all levels of students, including special education, deaf students and early childhood,” she said.

Currently, her guitar students at the high school are working on classical, blues, folk and ensemble guitar styles. They also are experimenting with playing ukulele and bass.

“It has been my honor to work with thousands of students over the years. I am able to keep up with several of them through today’s social media environment, and it warms my heart to see their children, their work and their successes,” Van Winkle said. “Knowing that music has played an important part in the shaping of their lives is what gives me, and every music educator I know, the inspiration and drive to continue dedicating our life’s work to them.”

Miner concurred. “She is truly an incredible educator who got into education for the right reasons – children,” he said.