Bradshaw boys tennis team blanks Prescott, moves to 7-0

Seven team matches. Seven wins. Total margin of victory: 62-1. As the midway point of the 2018 season approaches, evaluating the strength of Bradshaw Mountain’s tennis squad rests mostly in the numbers.

On Wednesday afternoon at their campus courts in Prescott Valley, the Bears remained unbeaten as a team, improving to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Division II, Section II, after registering a convincing 9-0 win over area rival Prescott. The Badgers’ record dipped to 2-4, 0-3.

“We’ve been very consistent, and we have a lot of depth – we can interchange the players,” Bradshaw Mountain coach Tim McClintock said. “We’re very experienced, too.”

In singles, Bradshaw Mountain senior team No. 1 Dawson Turner upped his individual record to 6-1 after defeating the Badgers’ Sam Stoecker 6-2, 6-4.

Bears senior No. 2 Luke Poteat (6-1, 6-2 over Prescott’s Julio Ortega), senior No. 3 Tyler Cacia (6-0, 6-0 over Cutter Todd), junior No. 4 Ed Ramos (6-3, 6-0 over Robert Denoffer), No. 5 Caleb Demert (6-1, 6-0 over Chaz Schott) and freshman No. 6 Colin Streeter (6-0, 6-2 over Jayden Nowlin) also impressed in the sweep.

The Badgers graduated four of their players from the 2017 campaign, and they will need time to develop this spring with a difficult schedule.

“Their depth is much better than ours, so they’re strong 1 through 6,” Prescott coach Sterling Fetty said of the Bears’ players. “We had a good match at No. 1 with Sam; everything else was quite lopsided besides his 6-4 [second] set. We need to work on our depth.”

Poteat, Cacia, Ramos, Demert and Streeter have yet to lose a match this season and have gone a combined 35-0. McClintock praised Streeter, who didn’t pick up a racket until earlier this year, for making a significant contribution.

In doubles, Bradshaw Mountain’s team No. 1 pairing of Dawson and Cacia defeated Prescott’s Stoecker and Ortega, 8-4. Poteat and Ramos beat Todd and Denoffer (8-2), and Streeter and his partner shut out Schott and Nowlin (8-0).

“The tough part of our schedule’s coming up after spring break, and all of our goals are still within reach,” McClintock said. “We want to go to the state team tournament and win a round, which would make us better than we were last year. We’d like a home playoff match.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain will spend the next several days preparing for Division II power and section foe Notre Dame Prep (9-2, 1-1), which the Bears play host to at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, in Prescott Valley.