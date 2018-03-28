Concrete v. steel water storage tanks, both have advantages

There are benefits to storing the town’s water supply in steel tanks, and benefits to using concrete tanks. Prescott Valley council members learned about both at the March 15 study session, then voted for concrete for the new 3-million-gallon storage tank at the Jasper development when approval for Phase I came up at the regular council meeting March 22.

During Phase I of the Jasper development, the town will construct the new 3-million-gallon Summit 2 Tank that will sit adjacent to, and directly west of, the existing Summit Tank. Jasper needs a tank that will hold 1.68 million gallons for 2,929 new homes. The developer will reimburse the town for 56 percent of the cost of construction for a steel tank — whether the town constructs a steel or concrete tank — after submitting the building permit for the 300th home.

Town staff, after reviewing both types, said concrete is the best choice. While the initial construction cost of concrete tanks is about 25 to 30 percent more than those made of steel — $2.2 million as opposed to $1.8 million — maintenance and repair costs for large tanks are less, making concrete the better deal over time.

According to the agreement, Jasper developers will pay its portion of the $1.8 million for steel, not the $2.2 million for a concrete tank.

“Over the life of the tank, concrete is more economical,” said Neil Wadsworth, Prescott Valley Utilities director.

In fact, the breakeven point for a 3 million gallon tank is 20 years; for a 2 million gallon tank, it’s 30 years.

Local contractors can build the tank, which will take about three to four months, Wadsworth said. A stain can be added to the concrete to blend in with the surroundings and be compatible with the existing tank nearby.

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye asked why all the town’s other water tanks are made of steel.

“We were thinking of concrete all along. Between 1999 and 2004, we built a number of tanks. Steel was what we were familiar with,” Wadsworth said. Now that the town is looking at larger tanks, concrete is a consideration.

The Summit 2 Tank will stand 32 feet high and could require cutting into the slope of the hillside.

Wadsworth said, during his research, he saw some tanks that required no paint or landscaping. One was buried in the ground with solar panels built on top. He is considering using the top of the tank as a pedestrian overlook along the Glassford Hill Trail.

A second proposed concrete tank will serve the Stoneridge development and be built southwest of the development. The 2-million-gallon tank will operate in unison with the 2-million-gallon steel Granite View Tank behind Home Depot. The town will cover the cost of building this tank, which will serve the subdivision and provide supplemental water to the downtown area.

Water storage tanks holding less than 1.5 million gallons are more cost effective when built of steel, both in initial construction costs and life cycle costs. The town has 13 steel tanks in sizes from 250,000 gallons at Mingus West to 3 million gallons at the Victoria Tank.