Corridor Calendar: Week of March 28, 2018

Priceless Prom Project is open on April 3, 5, 10, 16 and 20. Hours are 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 122 North Cortez, third floor. There are dresses, purses, jewelry, shoes, suits, tuxedos, and ties all free. If you have items to donate, please bring them in. For more information contact Krystal Koons at 928-713-2306.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Cordes Lakes Community Cen-ter on Saturday, March 31, the Saturday before Easter. Hunts will start at 9 a.m. for ages 1 to 3; 9:30 a.m. for ages 4 to 7; and 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 10. There will be a muffin & coffee or juice available for $1.

Cordes Lakes Community Association Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12. There will be two speakers for this event.

Event Planners have changed their day to meet from Monday to the second and fourth Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. to accommodate those who work during the week.



Community Clean-Up for Mayer Area will be held April 12, 13 and 14, then again on April 19, 20, and 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will accept tires (limited), bagged trash, household appliances, yard trimmings, furniture and auto batter-ies. DO NOT bring loose trash, liquids or hazardous materials, junk cars, dead animals or NiCad batteries. If in doubt, call 928-771-3183.

The Ladies Luncheon will be coming back to Cordes Lakes Community Center on April 21. It will start at 11 a.m. with a theme of April Showers. Menu and enter-tainment in planning still in work, but Chef’s Salad seems to be the approved main item on the menu.

Cinco de Mayo for May 5 is being planned by the Events Planning Group at Cordes Lakes Center. A Mexican Plate of taco, enchilada, beans & rice will be available for $8 and for those under 10 for $5. Meal will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a DJ and dancing starting at 5:30 p.m.

Western Trade Days is coming to Nota Ranch, 12660 Central Avenue in Mayer on May 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Auctions will be held, but the auction on Saturday starting at noon will have ALL proceeds going to Meals on Wheels. There will be breakfast, lunch and drinks available. All net proceeds for this even go to Mayer Area Meals on Wheels. If you have items to donate for the auction, please call Roselynn at 928-925-9898.



U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

Self-paced Sign Language class is available at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.