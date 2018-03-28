Embry-Riddle softball sweeps Hawks, earn program-best 18th win

Coach: ‘The chemistry is better than it’s ever been’

PRESCOTT – Twelve. 15. 15. 17.

That’s the win total for each of the Embry-Riddle softball program’s first four seasons in existence, respectively.

But on Wednesday afternoon, a double-header sweep of San Diego Christian became a landmark event as the Eagles surpassed their program-record 17 wins (2017) with No. 17 and No. 18 over the Hawks.

“I think they are just having a good time, they are relaxed,” Embry-Riddle interim head coach Jaime Long said when asked what’s different about this year’s club.

It is the fifth win in the last six games for the Eagles (18-11, 1-1 Cal-Pac), which still have more than a month of softball left on the schedule before the Cal-Pac Conference Tournament begins May 3 in Redding, California.

“The chemistry is better than it’s ever been, and they have an expectation of being successful,” Long continued.

Long, Embry-Riddle’s athletic director, was forced to take over the program before the season began after head coach Marie Thomason took medical leave.

Thomason is expected back next season.

Long played college softball at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, before returning to her native Arizona and spending a decade as the head softball coach at Gateway Community College in Phoenix.

GAME ONE

Bailey Critchlow and Kaila Romero each had three hits, but Haley Basye’s grand slam in the bottom of the second inning sparked a seven-run rally in a 13-5 rout over San Diego Christian in game one of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon.

Basye was 1 for 4 with four RBIs, while Romero had two RBIs. At the top of the order, Daisy Hatcher-Taylor and Elyssa Bramer each had two hits and scored twice.

Olivia Ramos pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and five strikeouts on 94 pitches.

GAME TWO

Starting pitcher Lani Kaleikini may have needed 102 pitches to get through seven innings in game two Wednesday, but her hard work paid off, allowing only two runs on seven hits and two walks in a 7-2 win over the Hawks to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Romero sparked a three-run rally in the bottom of the second after taking Jordan Neal’s 0-1 fastball over the center field fence to tie the game at 1-1.

Embry-Riddle tacked on two more runs in the inning after Critchlow and Hannah Deluna each recorded RBI singles to center field to take a 3-1 lead and they never trailed again.

Critchlow was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Deluna had a pair of hits.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle hosts Simpson University (16-18, 3-1 Cal-Pac) for a four-game set beginning Thursday with a doubleheader in Prescott.

Although the Eagles are a perfect 7-0 at home this spring, the Redhawks have won the last five Cal-Pac championships, including posting a 45-10 (19-1 Cal-Pac) record a season ago.

First pitch Thursday is set for 2 p.m., and the doubleheader Friday is scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.