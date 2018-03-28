HUSD Teacher of the Month: Ms. Herschelman

Bradshaw Mountain Middle School is thrilled to recognize Sarah Herschelman, physical education teacher, as the March HUSD certified employee of the month. Sarah has been a teacher at BMMS for 15 years and she is loved by all her students and the staff. She wears her heart on her sleeve, she gives 100 percent, and she willingly steps up to serve with a smile whenever she is needed.

Students wrote the following about Ms. Herschelman:

• Ms. Herschelman pushes me to do my best. She is funny and very energetic.

• Ms. Herschelman pushes us to our physical limit so we can strive to be in a fit state. She is one of the goofiest teachers and shouts, makes jokes, and her laugh is hilarious. In my opinion, Ms. Herschelman has to be one of the best role models and teachers in this school.

• Ms. Herschelman challenges me to be better. Most of the things we do in gym, I struggle with, such as basketball, but she pushes me to try my best. On the mile, I was starting to walk more, since I don’t have that much stamina, but she keep me going, and I believe she did the same for the others on the mile. Every day I walk into the locker room and say, “Hello,” and she gives me a big, upbeat, and happy, “Hello!” She really is amazing at what she does, and helps a lot of students who think they are awful at something. She also makes everything a lot more fun, even though P.E. is already fun, she just makes it ten times as fun. Ms. Herschelman is one of the best teachers in my opinion.

• Ms. Herschelman is an amazing P.E. coach, teacher, and she was even a great volleyball coach. In class she doesn’t just teach us about fitness or physical health, or how to hit/throw a ball correctly, she will correct our grammar or sometimes she will teach us how to act in the real world after we get of school. She will never let us give up; she will always encourage us and give us confidence.

Ms. Herschelman is also our athletic director and coach for volleyball, basketball and track. She cares about everyone and she looks for the best in everyone she encounters. We are blessed to have Sarah as part of our BMMS and HUSD team.

