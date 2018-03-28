Local farmers market making ‘pop’ changes for the summer

The Prescott Valley Farmers Market will be transitioning to “pop-up farmers markets” after the last winter market, which was Tuesday, March 27, in the Entertainment District.

Since November 2016, PFM has operated a weekly farmers market in the Entertainment District of Prescott Valley. Since 1997, PFM has operated markets of various sizes in several locations. Recently the organization decided to pivot to a different model because of the cost of operating a weekly market.

“The traditional weekly farmers market model doesn’t always work for all vendors and customers, because the market is only open at certain hours on certain days of the week,” said Interim Executive Director Kelley Villa. To reach more customers, PVFM will be launching a monthly farmers market series, where they will be “popping up” at various family-friendly community events.

Pop-up markets are popular in other communities, because they feature local foods, crafts, and music in a special location. The market aims to host at least one pop-up market per month during the summer — from May to October. Fresh vegetables, meats, eggs, baked goods, and other locally-made treats will be available at the Prescott Valley pop-up farmers markets.

Market staff are seeking the community’s input about special events in Prescott Valley that would be a good location for their family-friendly pop-up markets. Send an email to info@prescottfarmersmarket.org to let them know where you want to see them “pop-up.”

To follow along with dates, locations, and times of the pop-up farmers markets, visit its website at www.prescottfarmersmarket.org and subscribe to their monthly newsletter, or call 928-713-1227.

As a nonprofit organization, Prescott Farmers Market operates producer-only farmers markets, meaning every item sold must be either grown or produced by the seller using Arizona ingredients.

Customers can swipe their SNAP/EBT, debit or credit cards to receive tokens at the information booth.

The Double Up Food Bucks Arizona program allows customers to double their SNAP benefits at the market, up to $20 per market visit. All vendors also accept cash.

As a vital part of the economy, the mission of Prescott Farmers Market is to support and expand local agriculture, cultivate a healthy community and increase access to affordable local food.

Information from Prescott Farmers Market.