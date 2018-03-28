Prescott Valley in Brief: Proper disposal of flags in poor condition Thursday

Proper disposal of flags in poor condition Thursday

The Prescott Valley American Legion Post 108 will conduct a proper flag disposal event at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at the post, 3281 Bob Drive, behind Fire Station 53.

The public is invited to bring their unserviceable flags for appropriate disposal.

Dewey-Humboldt Library book sale underway

The Dewey-Humboldt Library has expanded its book sale hours. The book sale is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

A great selection of gift-quality hardbacks is available for $1 and paperbacks for 25 cents, includes westerns, history, romance, travel, cooking, religion, sports, etc. Enter 2735 N. Corral Street, Humboldt or call 928-632-5049 for more information.

Chair Yoga class at library on 4th Fridays

Beginning in April, the Prescott Valley Public Library will be offering Chair Yoga from 11 a.m. to noon on the fourth Friday of the month.

Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years. Her love of helping individuals ease into aging is the driving force behind her yoga. She received her 200 teacher training in 2004 and finished her 300 training in 2016. Throughout her career she has taught all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation. Now, she has settled into teaching modified yoga that meets the needs of the individual and chair yoga.

Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability. The chair can also be used as a prop to help getting into the poses a little easier, not to mention there is no worry getting up and down from the floor. Yoga will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance.

Civics classes for citizenship start April 19

Beginning in April, the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, will host free civics classes for those applying for U.S. citizenship.

Beginning on April 19 the class will meet every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s second-floor PC Lab. Classes will end in 10 weeks on June 21. Registration is required. To register go to pvlib.net and look for civics classes. For more information, contact Jim Black at 928-759-6190.

May computer classes at the Prescott Valley Public Library

Prescott Valley Public Library will be offering two computer classes in May. Windows 10 meets from 3 to 5 p.m. three Mondays, May 14, 21 and 28, in the PC Lab. Exploring the Internet meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. two Tuesdays, May 15 and 22, in the PC Lab.



Registration opens April 1. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Computer Classes. For more information, call 928-759-6187.

Taking care of self, spouse topic of March 29 presentation

“Taking Care of Yourself & Your Spouse When Dealing with Illness” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Presenter Karen Black-Passmore of Good Samaritan Society Hospice will explain the options available for support and education in order to care for your spouse and yourself when one of you is dealing with increased illness; the difficulty in caring for your spouse when you have concerns about your own health; and caregiving options available, including home health agencies, palliative care and hospice.

RSVPs are appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

Annual POW-MIA 5K fun run is March 31

The Student Veterans Organization and Arnold Air Society at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will be hosting its annual POW/MIA 5K on Saturday, March 31.

This is a great opportunity to support the veteran community while acknowledging the POW/MIA service members, whom we shall never forget. All proceeds benefit the SVO Scholarship Fund and the USO. Family, kids and dogs are welcome!

Follow the signs to registration once on campus, ERAU, 3700 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m. The run starts at 9. There will be prizes and food at the finish line.

April 3 meeting to discuss I-17 potential improvements

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled an April 3 public meeting in Black Canyon City to provide an update about an ongoing study of potential improvements along Interstate 17 between Anthem and Cordes Junction.

ADOT, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, has been studying options for adding new travel lanes along I-17, with a focus on the 23-mile stretch between Anthem Way and the Sunset Point Rest Area.

With the help of money from the Maricopa Association of Governments, the Phoenix area’s metropolitan planning organization, projects to add new I-17 lanes in areas between Anthem and Black Canyon City are currently scheduled for construction in the years 2021-22.

An option under consideration for the mountainous stretch of I-17 between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point is the construction of flex lanes, a separate pair of new lanes for use in the busiest direction of travel or in the event of a closure.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Canon Elementary School, 34630 S. School Loop Road, Black Canyon City.

ADOT will conduct a formal presentation about the I-17 improvement options at 6:30 p.m. Residents, business owners and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about potential improvements and to submit comments.

Members of ADOT’s I-17 study team will be available to answer questions. Additional information is available online at azdot.gov/I17AnthemWaySR69.

Those who cannot attend the meeting are invited to send written comments by email to projects@azdot.gov or by mail to ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson St., Mail Drop 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.

The ADOT Project Information phone number is 855-712-8530.

Cowboy Poets event slated for May 1 at library

The Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering presents “You Just Can’t See Him From the Road” at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, in the Crystal Room.

Come celebrate the cowboy’s place in Arizona culture and lore at this program for all ages. Poetry and music of the working cowboy will be performed by Dean Cook of Prescott Valley; Joe Konkel of Paulden; and Don Fernwalt of Mayer.

The Arizona Cowboy Poet Gathering is in its 35th year, bringing performers to the Prescott area from all over the country to preserve the life and culture of the working cowboy. This is a free event, no registration required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

County plans Mayer Community Cleanup for April

District 2 County Supervisor Tom Thurman and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, have announced a community cleanup in Mayer.

The cleanup will be at the Mayer Yard (next to the Mayer Transfer Station), 11130 S. Antelope Creek Road, one-quarter mile south of Mayer.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12, 13, 14, and April 19, 20 and 21.

Accepted items include: household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings.

Items that will not be accepted: loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home, the news release states. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.

This program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

For information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Library Book Club to discuss ‘Small Great Things’

In April the club will be reading and discussing “Small Great Things,” by Jodi Picoult. This novel — from a writer at the top of her game — tackles race, privilege, prejudice, justice, and compassion and doesn’t offer easy answers.

This group meets at 10:30 a.m. each month on the third Thursday. The next meeting is April 19.

Afterthoughts Book Club explores ‘Storied Life’

On April 24, the Prescott Valley Public Library Afterthoughts Book Club will be reading and discussing Lisa See’s novel, “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane.”



Li-yan and her family align their lives around the seasons and the farming of tea. There is ritual and routine, as it has been for generations. Then one day a Jeep appears at the village gate — the first automobile any of them have seen — and a stranger arrives.

The club meets in the Glassford Hill Room of the Prescott Valley Public Library. For more information, call 928-759-6193.

Signups for town’s 40th annual parade underway

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club is accepting applications for the 40th annual Prescott Valley Days parade to be held on May 12. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and the route is on Florentine beginning at Yavapai and ending at the Prescott Valley Event Center parking lot.

In celebration of the Town of Prescott Valley’s “ruby” anniversary the theme for the parade is “Wizard of Oz.” Applications can be obtained from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.pvchamber.org or call Gloria at the Chamber at 928-772-8857.

Meditation for Beginners class April 19

Meditation for Beginners will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, in the Glassford Hill Room, presented by Dr. Ritu Gothwal of Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Registration is required at yrmc.evenbrite.com or call 928-708-4636.

Participants in this 90-minute session will learn Isha Kriya, a simple, 12- to 18-minute practice for meditating and attaining health, clarity and joy. Isha Kriya does not require any previous experience with meditation and can be done sitting in a chair.

Rainwater harvesting testing available in Dewey, Mayer

If you live in the Dewey-Humboldt or Mayer area (within 10 miles of the Iron King Mine), and harvest rainwater for garden use, the University of Arizona invites you to participate in Project Harvest.



Project Harvest participants will collect harvested water, soil and vegetable samples to determine the concentration (or not) of potential contaminants.



There is no cost to participate, and all supplies and training is provided.

If you are interested in more information, visit projectharvest.arizona.edu. You may sign up on the website to receive additional information, or contact the local Community Health Educator directly at margaretdewey@email.arizona.edu.



PV library offers 4-week poetry class in April

April is National Poetry Month and the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, Prescott Valley, is offering a four-week poetry class in April from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays (April 5, 12, 19 and 26).

They will celebrate and explore all kinds of written word from haiku and limericks to free verse. This class is for the novice dabbler or the seasoned poet.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the library’s Glassford Hill Room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

Learn challenges facing children exposed to substances

Beth Dunn, LPC counselor, will offer a free workshop for parents and guardians on the challenges substance exposure presents to children from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, in the Coyote Springs Elementary School library, 6625 N. Cattletrack, Prescott Valley.

Dunn will speak about structure, discipline and success in identifying and providing limits, skills, discipline and nurturing to these children.

Free childcare is available on site. RSVP for the Raising Substance-Exposed Children workshop to Kelly Lee, HUSD Family Engagement Coordinator, at 928-759-5109 or email kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

Project Lit Book Club meets April 3 at library

Are you a teenager? Are you the parent/guardian/grandfather/fairy godmother of a teenager? Then this program is for you! Project Lit is an exciting new program that will begin in April at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Their hope is to encourage teens and their families to read incredible young adult books and have genuine discussions about topics that are happening in the real world. There will be plenty of laughs, maybe some tears, and definitely a good time!

The first Project Lit meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, in the Crystal Room. They will be reading “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds. Limited copies will be available to take home in the Teen Office.

For more information, contact Shelbie at 928-759-3038.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meets April 2

On Monday, April 2, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Mary Beth Groseta, who is the owner of the Quilter’s Quarters Quilt Shop in Cottonwood, and has a love of quilting. She will present a program on “The Great Cover Ups.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments.



For information, call Karen at 928-830-2565.

American Legion seeks donations for parking lot

The American Legion Post 78 in Dewey-Humboldt currently has a dirt parking lot. Having asphalt would make it easier for all-especially those with wheelchairs and walkers, to enter.

They are currently seeking donations of quality items to sell to earn money for an “asphalt fund.” Please drop off your donations at 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. All proceeds will go to this cause which will benefit veterans at the American Legion Post 78.

Your help and consideration is appreciated.

Free tax-preparation service available at library

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Prescott Valley Library’s Crystal Room, third floor, 7401 E. Civic Circle, as well as from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

The assistance is available at Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St. Appointments are recommended. For more information, call (Prescott Valley) 928-460-9895 or (Prescott) 928-778-2531.

Studio Tour puts out call for local artists

The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is accepting applications until April 6 for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 and 7. Applications are available at www.PrescottStudioTour.com. For more information, email: info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the quad-city area: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. Participation fee is $175 by the final deadline of April 6.

Last year this free, self-guided tour featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. These artists exhibit locally, nationally and internationally. Photos and information about last year’s Tour can be found on the Studio Tour website.