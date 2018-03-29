8-year-old girl raises $500 for Prescott Valley Police Department K-9 Unit

Eight-year-old Abby Hopple came up with a plan to raise money for the Prescott Valley Police Department’s K-9 Unit. On her own, she contacted Stephanie Lyon, the general manager for McDonald’s, 7500 E. Highway 69, and asked if Stephanie could make arrangements for Abby to raise money on McDonald’s property. Stephanie allowed Abbey to set up a booth inside the restaurant and to take donations for her project. Furthermore, Stephanie also offered to donate a portion of their proceeds during the time Abby was there. Together they were able to raise $500 for the PVPD Canine Unit, which will directly affect the purchasing of new equipment such as leashes, harnesses, collars, and other training tools.

Canine supervisor, Sgt. Kevin O’Hagan; Officer Matt Williams and Turco; Officer Layton Cooper and Jake; and Officer Caleb Cozens and Toyo, express their appreciation to Abby for her initiative in helping care for these very vital members of the Police Department.

