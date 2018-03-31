Dogs kill livestock in Prescott Valley

Two dogs on the loose managed to break through a resident’s fence in Prescott Valley and kill a rooster and goat on Tuesday, March 27, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) news release.

Officers were dispatched to Pine View Drive at about 4 a.m. on a report of vicious dogs. They found the two dogs running loose and were able to get both into the back of a patrol car, the release states. The dogs were described as a yellow lab/mix and a large gray Staffordshire. At the time of the call, the owner of the dogs was unknown.

An investigation revealed what the dogs had done. The dogs were subsequently taken into custody and caged at the PVPD, according to the release. The case was then forwarded to the PVPD Animal Control Unit.

Animal Control officers were able to locate the owner of the dogs, who came forward to claim ownership. The owner was issued criminal tickets for the dogs killing the livestock, two counts of dog at large and two counts of failure to license the dogs, police said. Both dogs were returned to the owner, who indicated that one of the dogs would be surrendered to the Yavapai Humane Society and a new home would be found for the other.



Animal Control Supervisor James Risinger reminds residents that all dogs must be licensed and kept in secure environments. Dog licenses may be obtained at the Prescott Valley Police Department Records Unit Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reach the PVPD Animal Control Unit, call 928-772-5180.