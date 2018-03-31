Letter: More fire-power is not winning

Editor:

More firepower did not win the Korean War, or in Vietnam, nor our wars in Iraq or Afghanistan. Depending on more firepower to bring peace and tranquility is clearly not working. Guns are more available in our country than anywhere else and we have more mass shootings than any other nation in the world. Any school kid can see the connection.

While having a gun in the house might help you feel safer, more guns on the streets is not bringing us peace and security. As a result of Congress allowing military type weapons on our streets, since 2004, semiautomatic weapons have become our own WMDs (Weapons of Mass Destruction), especially when they are converted to military-grade automatic assault weapons. We now have a Homeland Security emergency.

Having more guns as a “right to freedom” is causing our schools to become locked down like prisons. Is this what we want our children to experience? People in prisons are not free!

More guns are not solving the problem. In fact, more firepower is creating new fears in our schools. It’s time for a change in thinking and some new legislation not focused on more weapons in the hands of anyone who wants one. That creates only more gun stores, mayhem and fear.

Fear has caused us to have more gun stores in the USA than Starbucks stores worldwide. Maybe we need to lighten up and have another cup of coffee.

John M. Kohlenberger

Prescott Valley