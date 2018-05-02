Corridor calendar: Week of May 2, 2018

Cinco de Mayo for May 5 is being planned for the Cordes Lakes Center. A Mexican plate of taco, enchilada, beans and rice will be available for $8 and for those younger than 10 for $5. Meal will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a DJ and dancing at 5:30 p.m.

Ron Sauntman from Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management will be speaking at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at the Community Association Meeting. With fire season here, he will present proactive measures to take before an emergency as well as evacuation procedures.

Meals on Wheels in Mayer, 10051 Miami, will hold its annual plant sale from May 7 to May 18, a perfect time to get that special plant for Mother’s Day.

Western Trade Days is coming to Nota Ranch, 12660 Central Ave., in Mayer from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11-12. Auctions will be held, but the auction on Saturday starting at noon will have ALL proceeds going to Meals on Wheels. There will be breakfast, lunch and drinks available. All net proceeds for this event go to Mayer Area Meals on Wheels. If you have items to donate for the auction, please call Roselynn at 928-925-9898.



Produce will be available at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, on May 16 and 24 with sign-up at 7 a.m. and doors close and lock at 9 a.m.