Devil Pups to begin training in May

The Devil Pups, a nonprofit organization aimed toward challenging boys and girls to gain more confidence and self-discipline, is having its first meeting Saturday, May 12.

A 10-day, day camp meant to instill teamwork, leadership and etiquette for teenagers ages 14-17, it is a program that has been running continuously since 2011, said Ashley Santillan, liaison representative.

To qualify, applicants will need to take a physical fitness test consisting of sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups and a mile run and must score a minimum of 200 points overall. Additionally, candidates must have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Following the physical test is field training involving different physical exercises and an introduction to drilling.

“There’s a lot of different challenges that these adolescents face,” Santillan said. “It’s more of a mental challenge than a physical challenge.”

The pre-qualification meeting will be held at Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth St., on the outdoor track at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 12. Other meetings are Saturday, May 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16 and 23. The pre-training days are essentially cheat sheets to help them see what they’re going to face at the actual camp, Santillan said.

The Devil Pup program itself begins Wednesday, July 4, and runs through Sunday, July 15. The program is run by actual drill instructors from the U.S. Marine Corps, she said.

The program is not recruitment for the military, though many of the candidates who go through it end up enlisting because it’s what they wanted to do beforehand, Santillan said. Rather, it’s all about building character and a lot of other candidates go to college or take other jobs such as police officers, she said.

“Hopefully they go far after their training,” Santillan said.

Candidates should wear appropriate physical training gear as well as bring water to stay properly hydrated.

To register visit www.devilpups.com for the health release form and questionnaire provided. There is also a $60 registration fee.