Diamond Valley road improvements coming

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Jack Smith has announced more road improvements coming to Diamond Valley.

As a part of the spring 2018 Yavapai County Overlay Project, the Yavapai County Public Works Department will be overseeing an asphalt concrete overlay of Ramada Drive in the community of Diamond Valley.

This will include a 2-inch thick pavement overlay on the existing Ramada Drive pavement limits between Highway 69 and Lisa Drive, shouldering of the pavement at the edges of the new overlay, matching the roadway at all existing intersections and driveways, and restriping of the completed pavement surface. The total project length is approximately 4,776 linear feet.

The project is being funded as part of the county’s Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF) that primarily originate from taxes collected on fuel sales.

The project contract, which includes three other roadways receiving a similar treatment, was awarded by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors on April 18, and is anticipated to be under construction in May and a portion of June 2018.

For information, call 928-771-3209.