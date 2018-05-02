HUSD Student of the Week: Kinsley

Kinsley is a preschooler at Bright Futures Preschool. She is a friend to all of her classmates and is very welcoming to new students.

When a new classmate starts, she invites the child to sit with her and will show them around the classroom and make sure the new child knows what happens during the day. Kinsley is getting ready to start kindergarten in the fall and has worked so hard to get ready.

Kinsley is able to identify most letters of the alphabet and is able to write her first name!

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.