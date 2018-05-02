Love affair with a horse: Local author will discuss her adventures with Rocky Fire

They lived together, worked together and relied on each other for 32 years. “That’s longer than most people are married,” said Marilyn Wiley, owner of the late American Quarter Horse, Rocky Fire.

Wiley will talk about her adventures and read from her book, “Rocky Fire, The Life Story of an American Quarter Horse,” beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, downstairs in the J.W. Mitchell Room, 12980 Prescott St. entrance, Humboldt. The public is invited to this free event.

Wiley bought Rocky Fire as a 3-year-old in 1972 from Del Rio Ranch in northern Yavapai County. Typical ranch horse, typical young girl; they had a rough start, she said. “We went through hell and high water together.”

“When I was working in Yellow Front, a cowboy, Dale Girdner, saw me all banged up and bruised. I told him about Rocky, the fire-breathing dragon, and he said, ‘Would you like me to come out and take a look at him?’ Dale took us both under his wing.”

They learned how to work cattle, and Wiley said the whole world opened up to her. She got to rope. She got to ride the roundups. She and Rocky Fire worked on ranches all over Yavapai County.

“That little horse was all heart,” she said. “I wouldn’t let the children ride him unless I had a hold on him. Occasionally, he would buck. Rocky educated me as much as I did him.”

Wiley’s presentation will include photos — what’s left of them after her divorce, she said.

She may also talk about a trip she made from Carlton, Texas, to Arizona in a wagon pulled by four horses. Coming down Yarnell Hill took four hours, she said.

“I left with less than $5 on me,” she recalled. “It was an act of desperation to get out of a difficult situation. Well, it didn’t get any better, just moved slower. Rocky was my anchor. I could get on him and get away.”

She has no present plans for a second book; she has two new foals, born this spring, and works as a Western artist.

Horse lovers and local history buffs will enjoy hearing how Rocky and Wiley “left little tracks all over Yavapai County."