Mayer Fire receives equipment trailer from Little Dealers Little Prices

A donation from Prescott Valley’s Little Dealers Little Prices will help ease the efforts last year’s natural disasters placed on residents of Mayer, Spring Valley, Cordes Lakes and the Mayer Fire District after fire and flooding caused extensive damage to properties.

The Mayer Firefighter Charities received the donated cargo trailer which will be used to transport equipment for swift water, fire, and other responses throughout the Mayer Fire District and to assist its mutual aid partners.

“This trailer will be a great asset for our local responders to have equipment ready and mobile,” said MFD Capt. Jason LaGreca. “We hope never to have to use it, but will be ready at a moment’s notice.”

In 2017, the Goodwin Fire burned into the community of Mayer causing the loss of 33 homes and outbuildings and the evacuation of residents from their homes and businesses. The fire burned 28,516 acres from June 24 until July 13.

After the fire, concerns of flooding due to the fire scar became a reality. Several times throughout July, several neighborhoods in Mayer, Spring Valley and Cordes Lakes experienced devastating floodwaters with the seasonal monsoon weather.

The flood damage assessment indicates 15 homes were destroyed, 25 had major damage, 17 had minor damage, 10 were affected, and 53 were impacted, totaling 120 homes.

“The threat of flooding is projected to last at least three to five years due to the time it takes for vegetation and soil to recover from the Goodwin Fire,” LaGreca said.

Little Dealer Little Prices General Manager Danny Sampson said he was happy to help out Mayer Fire District with the cargo trailer.

“We opened our doors to evacuees during the Goodwin Fire. We are part of this community and are glad to help out when needed,” Sampson said.

