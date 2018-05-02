More DUI patrols coming this weekend

Prescott Valley Police Department will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with a saturation patrol from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday, May 4-6.

The Police Department will be deploying officers to enhance traffic safety during Cinco de Mayo weekend, according to a news release.

Sgt. Rob Brown of the Traffic Control Unit states that the objective of the patrol is to save lives, reduce traffic accidents and enforce traffic laws. There were 42 arrests for DUI in Prescott Valley from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2018, an increase over 2017 by 2.4 percent.

In addition to potential loss of driving privileges, there are considerable costs involved with court fines, insurance premiums, loss of work, and potential jail time or community service. More importantly, the lives you save may be yours and your family members, police said.

If you see reckless driving, report immediately to law enforcement. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies.

