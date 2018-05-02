Prescott Valley in Briefly: Big Chino project’s impact topic of talk

Big Chino project’s impact topic of talk

Groundwater pumping, both past and future, in Big Chino Valley threatens the Big Chino Valley, one of the most beautiful sections of the Verde River, from its headwaters springs east of Paulden through Perkinsville, about 24 river miles downstream. Similarly, year-round flow of the Verde River and the vibrant riparian corridor that it supports in the Verde Valley is threatened by the combination of Big Chino pumping plus past and future pumping in the Verde Valley.

Retired USGS geologist Edward W. Wolfe, Ph.D., will discuss the working of this linked groundwater-surface water system during his discussion, “Big Chino Groundwater: Essential Source of Upper Verde River Streamflow” at the Saturday, May 12, meeting of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group (CWAG). The meeting takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Wolfe spent his career with the U.S. Geological Survey. Over nearly 40 years, he worked with the USGS in western Kentucky, northern California, northern Arizona, Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest, the Philippines, and the Moon (from a distance, during the Apollo Program).

Wolfe is a CWAG board member, former chairman of the Verde Watershed Association, former chairman of the Verde River Basin Partnership’s Technical Advisory Group, and former chairman of the Verde River Basin Partnership’s Board of Directors.

For more information, call 928-445-4218, email info@cwagaz.org or visit www.cwagaz.org.

Bright Futures Preschool expanding

The Humboldt Unified School District’s Bright Futures Preschool is expanding its services.

Before- and after-school care for children 3 to 5 years old is available. Call the Bright Futures Preschool for more information at 928-759-5130. There is limited space available.

Library offers cyber security workshops

Cyber security and privacy issues can be a real concern. Sometimes even knowing where to begin can be a big challenge for people. Prescott Valley Public Library is recognizing May as Privacy Month by offering one-hour walk-in cyber security classes on these topics:

• Becoming Unhackable: A Password Manager Workshop — Learn to use a password manager, what these tools are, and how to use one in this workshop. From 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 14, and from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 23.

• Online Safety & Privacy — Discuss how to stay safe online by knowing what common scams and attacks are and how to avoid them. From 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 25.

• Device Security — Understand how to find the security settings on phones, laptops, tablets, and other devices. From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 18, and from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 21.

All are in the PC Lab on the second floor of the library. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Town seeking volunteers Board of Adjustment

This is a volunteer position, by appointment of the Prescott Valley Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes. Applicants must live and reside within the Prescott Valley. The board interprets and enforces town code, including in regard to zoning.

Applications are available at the town manager’s office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Meet the librarians on May 25

To find out more about local library functions, or just meet the staff behind the desks, come to “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians” at the Prescott Valley Public Library.



Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 25, in the Glassford Hill Room. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Money Fitness class available in June

Come to Money Fitness to discuss how retirement financial plans and dreams are tied to budgeting, how much is needed to retire and how to reach retirement goals.

From 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, the Prescott Valley Public Library Money Fitness class will discuss “Retirement: What’s Your Number?”

Seating is limited and registration is required so please register online at pvlib.net, Classes, Money Fitness. Contact Carol at 928-759-6193 for more information.

Temple plans May 6 ice cream social

An ice cream social with live entertainment is set for 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott. Temple B’rith Shalom is extending an invitation to the entire Jewish Community in the quad-city area to attend this afternoon of entertainment and sweets. Temple members are encouraged to bring Jewish friends. RSVP to ssweiss9@gmail.com.

Parade, dinner to honor National Guard

Come and line the streets around the Civic Center (Prescott Valley Police Station and Prescott Valley Public Library) at noon Sunday, May 6, to celebrate our men and women in uniform.

The Charlie Company 1-158 Infantry Army National Guard, a unit of 100 members, are going to be deployed. The purpose of the parade is to honor them.

After the parade, from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a barbecue chicken dinner at VFW Post 10227, 5th St., Prescott Valley. Parking for the dinner is available at Fain Lake Park and the field across from the bowling alley. Shuttle service will be provided from both locations. A $10 donation is suggested for dinner. There will be a bar. Other people in the parade will include the Marine Corps League, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Corps and other military groups.

Blood drive at Farmers Market on May 5

Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) is teaming up with United Blood Services to host a blood drive at the Prescott Farmers Market from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

The market will be open that day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC), 930 Division St., for the last winter market of the 2018 season.

At the following website, read more about how to qualify to be a blood donor: www.unitedbloodservices.org/pdf/BS300L-UBS.pdf.

You can sign up at https://goo.gl/5qM9Q3, to make an appointment to donate blood.

Quilt Guild meets May 7 for trunk show

On Monday, May 7, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Gail Shannon. She is an instructor for Laura Heine patterns and has been involved in quilting for many years. She will present a trunk show on her work, including fiber art quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be refreshments. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, Shannon will teach a class on “Collage Fun” with Laura Heine patterns. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Sue at 415-271-5740.

Prescott Valley Garden plots available

Prescott Valley Community Garden has been growing vegetables for local food banks every year since 2010.

There are a few garden plots available to rent for the 2018 growing season. Each plot is 4 feet by 20 feet, will be on a drip system, water included, and have been amended for growing. The plot rent is $60 plus a $25 deposit for the season. Garden renters must provide 20 hours of volunteer help with the community area of the garden, such as planting, harvesting, pulling weeds, etc.

Our PV Community Garden is located on Lake Valley Road just north of Liberty Traditional School. Call Robin at 928-899-2652 for more information.

Conversational French class at library

Come to the Prescott Valley Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month for fun beginners conversational French. Become familiar with the French language and culture with a native French teacher. No registration is required. Please call 928-759-3040 for more information.

Book club explores ‘Whole Town’s Talking’

In May the PVPL Book Club will be reading and discussing “The Whole Town’s Talking,” by Fannie Flagg. With her wild imagination, great storytelling, and deep understanding of folly and the human heart, the beloved Fannie Flagg tells an unforgettable story of life, afterlife, and the remarkable goings-on of ordinary people. In “The Whole Town’s Talking,” she reminds us that community is vital, life is a gift, and love never dies.

This group meets each month at 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday, such as May 17. Pick up your copy and join the group.

‘Coco’ is the Monday night movie

Prescott Valley Public Library will be showing “Coco” (rated PG) at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 21, in the Crystal Room. Walt Disney Studios brings us “Coco,” in which a boy journeys into the Land of the Dead to seek forgiveness from his ancestors and lift a curse.

Afterthoughts takes on ‘Language of Flowers’

In May the PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club will be reading and discussing Vanessa Diffenbaugh’s novel, “The Language of Flowers.” A mesmerizing, moving, and elegantly written debut novel, “The Language of Flowers” beautifully weaves past and present, creating a vivid portrait of an unforgettable woman whose gift for flowers helps her change the lives of others even as she struggles to overcome her own troubled past.

The group meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Genealogy Room.

Cancer Society seeks Relay For Life signups

The American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the annual Relay For Life of the Quad Cities starting at 6 p.m. Friday, June 1, at the Town of Prescott Valley Civic Center lawns. Be part of the fight, and together we can beat our biggest rival.

The American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to form teams and stand shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.



Last year, 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness. Money raised supports the American Cancer Society 24/7 cancer help line and free rides to chemo.

To learn more about Relay For Life, and register a team, visit www.relayforlife.org/quadcitiesaz or contact Kristi Jones at kristikay@cableone.net or via phone at 928-710-1021.

Monthly cruise-in with Auto Club moves

The Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) has moved its monthly “Cruise In With the PAAC” to a new location. After six years behind the Olive Garden restaurant, they are relocating to the outer parking lot behind the BMO Harris Bank, in downtown Prescott. The bank is at the corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets.

The cruise will start at 4 p.m. and, weather permitting, go until 8 p.m., the fourth Thursday of the month, from April to October. There are drawings and other activities.

The public is welcome to attend. Nonmember cars are welcome. There is a great deal of participation from the businesses located in the shopping center. Sprouts will be sponsoring the cars entered each month.

Each drive, as well as members of PAAC in attendance, will receive a ticket automatically entered in a drawing for a gift card from Sprouts. Other businesses helping make the cruise a fun event include: Walgreen’s, Staples, Canton Dragon, Brown Bag Burgers, Chipotle, Starbucks, Panda Express, Subway, and Swirl-N-Top frozen treats.

The Veterans Resource Centers (VRC) of America will have a booth at the cruise each month. Along with collecting non-perishable items for the food bank, the VRCA will be there for any veteran in need of assistance. The VRC will have someone at the cruise each month.

Families are invited to the Cruise In With the PAAC event. This will be a fun early evening in downtown Prescott each month.

For more information, contact Ali at 928-771-2521.

Library to begin lending Wi-Fi hotspots

The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, has awarded a $4,285.71 grant to the Prescott Valley Public Library to buy and lend Wi-Fi hotspots to library patrons.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this valuable, free service to our community. This pilot program is an opportunity for our library to provide 24/7 internet access, which can assist students, job seekers or those in need of reliable internet,” said Casey Van Haren, library director.

Lending Wi-Fi hotspots will give the community members in Yavapai County the ability to have 24-hour internet access to educational, employment, medical, homework help and research sites. This access will help lessen the homework gap for students and will enable residents to have access to the digital resources they need even when the library is closed, according to a news release.

Patrons will be able to check out devices with a valid YLN library card in good standing.

• Patrons must be 18 or older;

• One hot-spot per household;

• Lending period will be one month;

• Hotspots can only be checked out at PVPL; and,

• Patrons will receive device use training.

The Wi-Fi hotspot lending program will begin in early May. For additional information, call 928-759-3040.

Creative Aging class in May

In this final Creative Aging class series, three main skill sets will be explored: create your own recycled paper; print onto your paper; and finally complete your project with learning a very basic binding stitch to finish your own small book.

This a lot to take on in one series of classes, so the classes will focus on small simple projects to practice these three skills. This four-week class is being offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the Library’s Children’s Program Room of Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

This LSTA project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Seeking volunteer literacy and ESL tutors

The Prescott Valley Adult Literacy Group is seeking volunteer literacy and ESL tutors. If you would like to make a difference in the lives of adults who need help with reading and writing or learning to speak English as a second language, the group has just the opportunity for you.

The Adult Literacy Group provides the training and books, you provide the commitment to help the individual student you will be paired with. You will meet your student once per week for an hour to hour and a half at the Prescott or Prescott Valley Library, or other locations suited to you both.

The group has 55 tutors, who make a life-changing difference, one student at a time.

For information, or to sign up for the next training class, call and leave a message for Kathy Lewis at 928-759-3049. Their office is located at the Prescott Valley Library, 7401 Civic Circle in Prescott Valley.

D-H Library book sale is underway

The Dewey-Humboldt Library’s book sale is continuing. During regular library hours, use the 2735 N. Corral Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

A great selection of gift-quality hardbacks is available for $1 and paperbacks for 25 cents, includes westerns, history, romance, travel, cooking, religion, sports, etc. Call 928-632-5049 for more information.

Fall prevention workshop ongoing

A “Matter of Balance” fall prevention workshop, sponsored by NACOG Area Agency on Aging, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, through May 23, at the Pioneer Home, 300 S. McCormick St., Prescott. For more information, contact Beth Brehio at 928-775-9993 ext. 4272 or bbrehio@nacog.org.

Chair Yoga at library on 4th Fridays

Beginning in April, the Prescott Valley Public Library will be offering Chair Yoga from 11 a.m. to noon on the fourth Friday of the month.

Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years. Her love of helping individuals ease into aging is the driving force behind her yoga. She received her 200 teacher training in 2004 and finished her 300 training in 2016. Throughout her career she has taught all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation. Now, she has settled into teaching modified yoga that meets the needs of the individual and chair yoga.

Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability. The chair can also be used as a prop to help getting into the poses a little easier, not to mention there is no worry getting up and down from the floor. Yoga will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance.

May computer classes at the PV library

Prescott Valley Public Library will be offering two computer classes in May. Windows 10 meets from 3 to 5 p.m. three Mondays, May 14, 21 and 28, in the PC Lab. Exploring the Internet meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. two Tuesdays, May 15 and 22, in the PC Lab.



Registration opens April 1. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Computer Classes. For more information, call 928-759-6187.

Signups for town’s parade underway

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club is accepting applications for the 40th annual Prescott Valley Days parade to be held on May 12. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and the route is on Florentine beginning at Yavapai and ending at the Prescott Valley Event Center parking lot.

In celebration of the Town of Prescott Valley’s “ruby” anniversary the theme for the parade is “Wizard of Oz.” Applications can be obtained from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.pvchamber.org or call Gloria at the Chamber at 928-772-8857.

Rainwater harvesting testing available

If you live in the Dewey-Humboldt or Mayer area (within 10 miles of the Iron King Mine), and harvest rainwater for garden use, the University of Arizona invites you to participate in Project Harvest.



Project Harvest participants will collect harvested water, soil and vegetable samples to determine the concentration (or not) of potential contaminants.



There is no cost to participate, and all supplies and training is provided.

If you are interested in more information, visit projectharvest.arizona.edu. You may sign up on the website to receive additional information, or contact the local Community Health Educator directly at margaretdewey@email.arizona.edu.

New art classes for youth

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department is proud to introduce one of its newest learning opportunities, Art Club! Local youth are invited to join classes led by local, professional artists who work in a variety of media. This is a chance to learn new techniques, improve your current art skills, learn about artists and movements and work collaboratively with other artists.

These classes are suitable for anyone ages 12 to 25; all levels of experience (beginner to advanced) are encouraged to join. Students with experience will be encouraged to help younger and less experienced artists. Students will have opportunities to show their work in public exhibits, join in critiques, work on community projects and learn how to frame, market and sell their work.

Lessons are approximately half an hour of instruction followed by one to two hours of time to complete projects. In addition to general instruction, teachers will provide one-on-one assistance to students as they work. Pre-registration is required and spaces are limited. Registration is available on our website — go to the Parks and Recreation page and click “Register Online” to see the class portfolio and sign up for classes, you must create a free account to sign up.