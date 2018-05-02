Western Trade Days in Mayer May 11-12

Western Trade Days, a two-day event in Mayer, brings out blacksmiths, chainsaw artists, auctioneers, ponies and kids. It’s all about having fun while helping the local Meals on Wheels (MOW) program.

The free event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, on the Fernwalts’ property, 12651 E. Central, Mayer. Follow the signs. Parking is free.

Because of the flooding that occurred this past July after the Goodwin Fire, the event was canceled last year, said Roselynn Fernwalt. She and her husband, Don, make up the two-person committee that organizes the event.

The Fernwalts are putting out a call to the Quad Cities for donations of items to the auction. Antiques, refurbished furniture, gift certificates, yard art, and pictures are welcomed. No used clothing, though. Ross Harris Auctions, which collects Western items all year, hosts the auction from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, with preview at 9 a.m. At noon, he opens up the auction of donated items with 100 percent of the proceeds going to MOW.

“The event is to raise money for Mayer MOW. They only get 56 percent of their funding from the government, and they rely on fundraisers and donations,” Roselyn said. “It’s strictly volunteers that keep this organization up and running.”

The May 11-12 date used to be reserved for Mayer Daze, which has moved to September. This date has always been good in terms of weather, she added.

The last two shows raised about $13,000 net for organization. This year, Fernwalt said she posted the event on the Arizona Tourism website, and hopes that will bring in additional people. In 2017, to make up for not hosting the event, she said a Prescott organization of Women Who Care donated $4,500, and Arizona Public Service also has been generous.

She has room for 65 vendors in the arena with 12-foot-by-12-foot spaces. Among those participating are a blacksmith from Scottsdale with re-purposed horseshoe items, a chainsaw carver, weavers, jewelry makers, local gold prospectors who teach how to pan for gold, and pony rides for children. Kids and adults can learn how to tie knots and use a lariat.

Others offer handmade knives with leather sheaths, Hooked on Wood handmade items, original art, glass fusing, birdhouses, scroll saw items from a Flagstaff artist, wooden toys and crafts, bed and bath products, horse blankets, cowboy yo-yos, and two tents with new clothing one can roll up small in a suitcase. It’s a good place to find Mother’s Day gifts, Fernwalt said.

Across the street, two bands supply live entertainment, each band playing one of the days.

Look for a huge tent in the driveway where MOW will be selling shredded pork sandwiches and beef hotdogs. Several churches are selling desserts, with all proceeds going to MOW. Breakfast sandwich with sausage and egg, fresh fruit, cereal, coffee, also is available.

“We’re getting to be well known,” Fernwalt said. “The first time, we didn’t know how many people to expect. We thought probably 500 per day. So we made 1,000 food items and sold out the first day.”

No dogs or pets allowed unless certified assistance animal.

“We have areas to park buses and RVs, a golf cart store from Prescott Valley is lending us the use of their carts. MOW will use vans for a shuttle service. Free parking, free entrance, we ask folks to please give generously for donations,” Fernwalt said.

Meals on Wheels feeds 75 to 80 people a day, and delivers meals to 60 homebound clients a day. On Fridays, volunteers deliver frozen meals to last the weekend.

Fernwalt, 76, said she is looking for volunteers to help as crossing guards as participants move from one side of the road with the food to the other with vendors. She also needs help for parking, set up and take down. To donate auction items, volunteer, or for more information, call 928-925-9898.