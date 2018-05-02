Track member, exceptional scholar earns Student of Month

Bradshaw Mountain High School senior Jacquelyn Bassford was selected as the April 2018 Student of the Month.

On April 26, she received a certificate and special paperweight from Prescott Valley Councilmember Michael Whiting, and, along with her mother and younger sister, was presented to the Town Council.

During Bassford’s four years at the high school, she has participated in numerous clubs and organizations. She is a member of the Interact Club, which performs service work in the community; Mu Alpha Theta, a math honors club; Link Crew, helping incoming ninth-graders make a smooth transition into high school life; and HOSA, a high school and college organization for future health professionals.

For three years, she participated on the Track and Field team, earning the Scholar Athlete Award each year. She managed the varsity football team, volunteering in excess of 100 hours.

During the summer, she has worked at Mountain Valley Splash, and also regularly babysits.

By the time Bassford graduates, she will have earned college credit for three classes, AP status for three classes, and a 4.33 weighted grade point average. This puts her in the top 7 percent of her graduating class, or 20th in a class of 329 seniors.

Bassford’s plans after graduation will take her to Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, to study psychology. Her goal is to complete a doctorate degree in counseling.