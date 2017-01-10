Sports
Powered by Millsap’s double-double, NAZ Suns snap 9-game losing streak
PRESCOTT VALLEY — Elijah Millsap and Johnny O’Bryant each recorded a double-double, Askia Booker chipped in with 18 points and Northern Arizona snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 94-88 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.January 10, 2017
Opinions
Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 11, 2017
The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 11, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.January 11, 2017
Features
People & Places: Studio finds the secret to life: More clay
Growing up as an artist, Dani Fisher said she went to art school, has a therapy degree and for the past 22 years, she’s been teaching pottery or doing clay therapy in one way or the other.January 11, 2017
Life
Prescott Valley births, Jan. 4, 2017
Birth announcements in the Jan. 4, 2017 edition of the Prescott Valley Tribune.January 4, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Madeline Arroyo
Madeline Arroyo of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 25, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona.January 4, 2017