Olijah Sally leads Bradshaw Mountain to 13th place at Doc Wright

WINSLOW — Bradshaw Mountain High’s wrestling team finished 13th out of 38 teams at the annual Doc Wright Invitational this past Saturday, Jan. 14, at Winslow High School. Chino Valley took 14th.

January 18, 2017

Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 18, 2017

The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 18, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.

January 18, 2017

People & Places: Clinic focuses on improving resident’s mental health

With West Yavapai Guidance Clinic the local go-to experts for people with mental illness and addiction issues having been in the area for 50 years, the goal is to keep those dealing with those issues where they need to be and not in the emergency room or in jail, said West Yavapai Guidance Clinic CEO Larry Green.

January 18, 2017

Prescott Valley births, Jan. 11, 2017

Birth announcements in the Jan. 11, 2017 edition of the Prescott Valley Tribune.

January 19, 2017

Prescott Valley births, Jan. 18, 2017

Birth announcements in the Jan. 18, 2017 edition of the Prescott Valley Tribune.

January 19, 2017

