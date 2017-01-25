Prescott Valley Police report, Jan. 25, 2017
Sports

Prep Hoops: Bradshaw Mountain girls earn road win over rival Mingus

COTTONWOOD — After a slow first quarter and a close second, Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball pulled away in the second half to beat Mingus Union 37-20.

January 25, 2017

Opinions

Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 25, 2017

The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 25, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.

January 25, 2017

Features

People & Places: PV man plays a chess grand master

Prescott Valley resident Jim Schubert said he started playing chess around the time he was in ninth grade and joined the United States Chess Federation in the 1970s, playing in tournaments wherever he lived.

January 25, 2017

Life

Prescott Valley births, Jan. 18, 2017

Birth announcements in the Jan. 18, 2017 edition of the Prescott Valley Tribune.

January 24, 2017

Obituaries

Obituary: Juanita McClelland Kline

Juanita McClelland Kline, 54, of Prescott Valley passed away January 10, 2017.

January 19, 2017

Community Calendar
THU
26
Square Dance Lessons - New Class begins Sept 8.
Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave. Prescott, AZ
FRI
27
Prescott Insight Meditation Workshop
Prescott Valley Public Library
SAT
28
Introduction to Freegal, Overdrive, and Zinio
Prescott Valley Public Library
TUE
31
Hope Cafe Grief Support Group
Bradshaw Chapel
TUE
31
TEENS 12-18 years T.A.B. Teen Advisory Board 4th Tuesday
Prescott Valley Public Library
