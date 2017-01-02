Prescott Valley Police report: Jan. 4, 2017
UConn bests Brown for Desert Classic trophy

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The University of Connecticut captured the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic championship on Saturday, Dec. 31, defeating Brown University, 4-1, to ring in the new year.

January 2, 2017

Editorial: Why we believe what we believe

It wasn’t until after graduating from college that I noticed my favorite authors all had something in common.

January 4, 2017

People & Places: Keeping fit in a community

Katie Kasten said she hated the gym and it wasn’t for her as she needed someone to guide and inspire her to be at her best.

January 4, 2017

Prescott Valley births, Jan. 4, 2017

Birth announcements in the Jan. 4, 2017 edition of the Prescott Valley Tribune.

January 4, 2017

Obituary: Madeline Arroyo

Madeline Arroyo of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 25, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona.

January 4, 2017

