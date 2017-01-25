Sports
Prep Hoops: Bradshaw Mountain girls earn road win over rival Mingus
COTTONWOOD — After a slow first quarter and a close second, Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball pulled away in the second half to beat Mingus Union 37-20.January 25, 2017
Opinions
Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 25, 2017
The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 25, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.January 25, 2017
Features
People & Places: PV man plays a chess grand master
Prescott Valley resident Jim Schubert said he started playing chess around the time he was in ninth grade and joined the United States Chess Federation in the 1970s, playing in tournaments wherever he lived.January 25, 2017
Life
Prescott Valley births, Jan. 18, 2017
Birth announcements in the Jan. 18, 2017 edition of the Prescott Valley Tribune.January 24, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Juanita McClelland Kline
Juanita McClelland Kline, 54, of Prescott Valley passed away January 10, 2017.January 19, 2017